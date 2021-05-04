Care home isolation rule in Cumbria scrapped for 'low risk' trips

play-icon Created with Sketch.

All care home residents in Cumbria can now leave their home for "low risk" visits without having to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

From Tuesday, residents going for a walk or to visit a loved one in their garden will no longer have to isolate.

But those leaving for medical appointments and for overnight visits will still be required to to do so for two weeks.

It comes as new data shows that 95% of elderly residents in the UK have received one vaccine dose and 71% have received two.

The changes in England have been welcomed by 94-year-old Christine Sturgess who hasn't left her Carlisle care home, the Knells, for over a year.

She told ITV Border: "It is a huge step forward and I am looking forward to it."

Judith Taylor, Christine's daughter, said:" I think I am more excited than she is.I think she's been so happy at the Knells but I just want her to come out into the big wide world again."

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) removed the requirement for outdoor, "low risk" visits after being threatened with legal action by the charity John’s Campaign.

Under the changes, residents on visits out must be accompanied by either a member of staff or one of their two nominated visitors, and follow social distancing throughout.