A fundraising drive for a mountain rescuer who sustained life-changing during a callout in February has surpassed the £1m mark.

Chris Lewis, 60, from the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, fell 150 metres down a steep slope while on a callout to Red Screes above Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District in the early hours of February 6.

A fundraiser was launched to help Mr Lewis - who suffered multiple facial fractures and damaged his spinal cord - with recovery, rehabilitation, and care costs.

After almost three months, people across the UK have donated more than £1m "to provide the support he will need for the rest of his life."

A statement on the JustGiving page said: "Chris is one of 40 volunteers in Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, from all walks of life and a wide range of ages.

"The team typically responds to approximately 70 incidents a year, usually, but not always, with less tragic consequences.

"The severity of Chris's injuries cannot be overstated and he will need significant support for the rest of his life."

More than 38,000 people have donated to the fundraiser so far.