Could 'driverless pods' be the future for transport in the Lake District?

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Visitors at a Cumbrian tourist attraction are being asked to have their say on plans for 'driverless electric pods' in the Lake District.

The National Park Authority is looking at using them as a way of reducing car journeys and pollution by enabling people to get around without a car.

They hope this will improve the quality of life for people that live in the county and the 19 million people who visit every year.

One of the vehicles is on display at Brockhole Visitor Centre, near Windermere, until the end of May.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, people are not able to ride inside the pod, but they will be able to see it in action and invited to give their views on it.

Emma Moody, from the Lake District National Park, said: "It runs fully autonomously. It is very new technology and we've brought it to Brockhole to try it out, to let people see what they think, and hear what they would like to see in the future."

It is very much a public consultation exercise at the moment. The pods cost about a quarter of a million pounds each, and offer a vision of a sustainable transport alternative to reduce congestion and pollution in the future.