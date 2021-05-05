Scottish Election 2021: Who is standing in the South of Scotland?

Ahead of the upcoming Scottish elections, here's a reminder of a the candidates standing in the South of Scotland:

The candidates standing in Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire for the election on 6th May are:

Ian Davidson - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

Rachael Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Barbra Harvie - Scottish Green Party

Jenny Claire Marr - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Jesse Rae - Independent

Paul Wheelhouse - Scottish National Party (SNP)

The candidates standing in Galloway and West Dumfries for the election on 6th May are:

Finlay Carson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Archie Dryburgh - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

Emma Harper - SNP

Iain William McDonald - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Laura Moodie - Scottish Green Party

The candidates standing in Dumfriesshire for the election on 6th May are:

Richard John Brodie - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Joan McAlpine - SNP

Oliver Mundell - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Colin Smyth - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

The candidates standing in Midlothian South, Tweedddale and Lauderdale for the election on 6th May are:

Dominic Ashmole - Scottish Green Party

Michael James Banks - Vanguard Party

Christine Grahame - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Shona Haslam - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

AC May - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Katherine Sangster - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Part

The second vote, on the peach ballot paper, will choose the parties or independent candidates who will represent the South of Scotland region. Here's a full list of the parties you can vote for: