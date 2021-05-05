Scottish Election 2021: Who is standing in the South of Scotland?

Polling station, Scottish Borders. Credit: PA

Ahead of the upcoming Scottish elections, here's a reminder of a the candidates standing in the South of Scotland:

The candidates standing in Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire for the election on 6th May are:

  • Ian Davidson - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

  • Rachael Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Barbra Harvie - Scottish Green Party

  • Jenny Claire Marr - Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • Jesse Rae - Independent

  • Paul Wheelhouse - Scottish National Party (SNP)

The candidates standing in Galloway and West Dumfries for the election on 6th May are:

  • Finlay Carson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Archie Dryburgh - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

  • Emma Harper - SNP

  • Iain William McDonald - Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • Laura Moodie - Scottish Green Party

Credit: PA Images

The candidates standing in Dumfriesshire for the election on 6th May are:

  • Richard John Brodie - Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • Joan McAlpine - SNP

  • Oliver Mundell - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Colin Smyth - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

The candidates standing in Midlothian South, Tweedddale and Lauderdale for the election on 6th May are:

  • Dominic Ashmole - Scottish Green Party

  • Michael James Banks - Vanguard Party

  • Christine Grahame - Scottish National Party (SNP)

  • Shona Haslam - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

  • AC May - Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • Katherine Sangster - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Part

The second vote, on the peach ballot paper, will choose the parties or independent candidates who will represent the South of Scotland region. Here's a full list of the parties you can vote for:

  • Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party

  • Alba Party

  • All For Unity

  • Freedom Alliance

  • Independent Green Voice

  • Reform UK

  • Scotia Future

  • Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Scottish Family Party

  • Scottish Green Party

  • Scottish Labour Party

  • Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • Scottish Libertarian Party

  • Scottish National Party

  • UK Independence Party

  • Vanguard Party