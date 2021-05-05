Scottish Election 2021: Who is standing in the South of Scotland?
Ahead of the upcoming Scottish elections, here's a reminder of a the candidates standing in the South of Scotland:
The candidates standing in Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire for the election on 6th May are:
Ian Davidson - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party
Rachael Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Barbra Harvie - Scottish Green Party
Jenny Claire Marr - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Jesse Rae - Independent
Paul Wheelhouse - Scottish National Party (SNP)
The candidates standing in Galloway and West Dumfries for the election on 6th May are:
Finlay Carson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Archie Dryburgh - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party
Emma Harper - SNP
Iain William McDonald - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Laura Moodie - Scottish Green Party
The candidates standing in Dumfriesshire for the election on 6th May are:
Richard John Brodie - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Joan McAlpine - SNP
Oliver Mundell - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Colin Smyth - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party
The candidates standing in Midlothian South, Tweedddale and Lauderdale for the election on 6th May are:
Dominic Ashmole - Scottish Green Party
Michael James Banks - Vanguard Party
Christine Grahame - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Shona Haslam - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
AC May - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Katherine Sangster - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Part
Ian Payne explains how Scottish elections voting process works.
The second vote, on the peach ballot paper, will choose the parties or independent candidates who will represent the South of Scotland region. Here's a full list of the parties you can vote for:
Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party
Alba Party
All For Unity
Freedom Alliance
Independent Green Voice
Reform UK
Scotia Future
Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Scottish Family Party
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Labour Party
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Libertarian Party
Scottish National Party
UK Independence Party
Vanguard Party