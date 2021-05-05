play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Ryan Dollard

A teenager from Cumbria is hoping to change the lives of children in the developing world by walking in their footsteps.

While education is a basic right in the UK, in parts of Africa it's a privilege. And those that are lucky enough often have to walk miles everyday to get there.

Isaac Pullan, an 18-year-old student at Ullswater Community College, is waking up before dawn every working day this month to walk ten miles to school.

His efforts have raised nearly £1,500 for the African Promise Charity - which works with primary schools in rural Kenya to improve facilities such as access to clean water, a lunchtime meal and learning materials