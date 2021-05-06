Polling stations have opened on both sides of the border as voters cast their ballots in the 2021 elections.

Voters go to the polls for the Scottish Parliament election. In Cumbria, ballots will be cast to elect a Police and Crime Commissioner as well as a small number of county and district councillors.

Here's all you need to know about who is standing and when we can expect the results.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Credit: PA

In-person voting takes place between 7am and 10pm, before the counting begins on Friday morning.

In the Scottish Parliament 129 seats are being contested. Voters will elect 73 constituency MSPs and another 56 through the regional list system.

Scottish Election 2021: Who is standing in the South of Scotland How do I vote in the Scottish Election? Ian Payne explains.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Police and Crime Commissioner election

In Cumbria, the only election taking place in the county today is to establish who will be the next Police and Crime Commissioner.

The planned county and district councils elections were postponed this year due to the proposed reorganisation of Cumbria's councils, but a small number of by-elections are taking place to fill vacant seats.

They will be responsible for delivering an effective and efficient police service within the county, with the aim of cutting crime.

Police and crime commissioner counts will take place through the weekend.

Credit: Cumbria Police

When will I know the results and will it be Covid safe?

There will be no overnight counts this time to ensure coronavirus measures can be followed.

This new, safer, approach means it is likely to be Saturday afternoon or Sunday before the final results are known.

Anyone heading out to vote will be expected to socially distance and wear face masks while participating.

Polling stations will also have their own coronavirus measures in place, such as one-way systems, plastic screens and hand sanitisers.

While much of the above is to be expected, perhaps the most surprising difference to other years is that voters are being asked to bring their own pens

play-icon Created with Sketch.