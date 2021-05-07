Counting is underway in southern Scotland for the Scottish Parliamentary Election.

In Dumfries, coronavirus safety measures saw ballot boxes fumigated after arriving last night. They were opened at 9am this morning and a result for the Dumfriesshire constituency.

The first results are due later this afternoon but the complete picture won't be known until Saturday evening.

In Cumbria, the Police and Crime Commissioner will be counted on Monday but local by-election results will be in by this evening.

The count process for the Dumfriesshire constituency, Galloway & West Dumfries constituency and South of Scotland regional list is underway. Credit: @dgcouncil

Here is a guide to the declaration times of results in our region following the elections which took place on May 6 in the region

All timings are based on the latest available information and are subject to change.

Friday May 7

From 12pm: Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire and Dumfriesshire.

Saturday May 8

From 12pm: Galloway & West Dumfries and Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale

South of Scotland regional list vote.

Monday May 10

From early afternoon: Police and crime commissioner for Cumbria

Credit: PA

Results already counted

Joseph Ghayouba has been elected to represented the Whitehaven Central ward on Copeland Borough Council.

Councillor Ghayouba said: "I am delighted that residents of Whitehaven Central have put their trust in me and I intend to be a strong voice for them on Copeland Council."