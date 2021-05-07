Results: Scottish Conservatives hold Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire

The Scottish Conservatives have held Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire.

Rachael Hamilton won the seat comfortably with 18,564 votes, but there was a 2.2% vote swing towards the SNP.

She held the seat for the Scottish Conservatives in a by-election in 2017, sparked when local MP John Lamont stepped down to successfully fight for his seat at Westminster.

As she won more than half of the vote then, making it the safest Conservative seat in Scotland, the SNP's Paul Wheelhouse was always going to face an uphill struggle to unseat her this time.

He took 11,701 votes.

The full results were as follows:

Ian Davidson - Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party - 2,050

Rachael Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party - 18,564

Barbra Harvie - Scottish Green Party - 1,084

Jenny Claire Marr - Scottish Liberal Democrats - 2,352

Jesse Rae - Independent - 290

Paul Wheelhouse - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 11,701

The total number of votes cast was 36,122, and the turnout was 64%.

81 ballot papers were rejected, and the count took place at the Borders Event Centre in Kelso.

The constituency is considered one of the most pro-union in Scotland, and in the 2014 independence referendum more than two thirds of voters opted to remain in the UK.

The SNP's candidate Paul Wheelhouse hoped concerns about the impact of Brexit would make voters more amenable to his party.

He did improve the SNP's share of the vote, however, with a second independence referendum firmly on the agenda, and the Scottish Greens standing another pro-independence candidate for the first time, it was a comfortable hold for the Scottish Conservatives.

Listen to the ITV News politics podcast, Calling Peston: