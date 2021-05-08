Election turnout high as counting continues in south of Scotland

Turnout is high across the south of Scotland, as counting of the region's constituency and regional list votes continues.

There was a significant increase compared to 2016 for Galloway and West Dumfries, where 37,267 people voted - 64.9%.

Voting turnout was also up more than 5% for regional list votes in the constituency, with 64.9% of the electorate voting.

In Kelso, where counting is underway for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, it has also been confirmed that large numbers of people turned out to the ballot boxes - 43,171, which is 66% of those eligible.

The same percentage in the constituency cast their list vote, which elects additional member MSPs for the South Scotland region.

Galloway and West Dumfries, and Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale are both expected to declare in the late afternoon or evening, and will be followed by the South Scotland regional list result.

Yesterday, Oliver Mundell held Dumfriesshire for the Scottish Conservatives, with a significantly increased majority.

Rachael Hamilton also held Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire for the party, although the SNP made gains.

Their candidate, Paul Wheelhouse, said high turnout in spite of the pandemic showed "democracy was the victor".