Results: SNP hold Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale

The SNP have held Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale.

At 76, Christine Grahame has become the oldest MSP ever to be elected to Holyrood, winning 19,807 votes.

She has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999, and has represented this constituency since 2011.

In this election, she increased her majority to 6,826.

Her main challenger was Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam, who took 12,981 votes for the Scottish Conservatives.

Full results:

Christine Grahame - SNP - 19,807

Shona Haslam - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party - 12,981

Katherine Sangster - Scottish Labour - 5,410

AC May - Scottish Liberal Democrats - 2,615

Dominic Ashmole - Scottish Green Party - 2,154

Michael Banks - Vanguard Party - 67

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale stretches from the commuter belt south of Edinburgh down to the area south of Peebles, and includes Galashiels and Melrose.