Results: South Scotland regional list dominated by Conservatives and Labour MSPs

Three Scottish Conservative and three Scottish Labour MSPs have been elected to the South Scotland regional list.

One SNP MSP also made the list.

It means the following South Scotland additional member MSPs are elected:

Craig Hoy, Brian Whittle, Sharon Dowey - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Colin Smyth, Carol Mochan, Martin Whitfield - Scottish Labour Party

Emma Harper - SNP

Spanning nearly 200 miles from west coast to east, the South Scotland region includes 9 Holyrood constituencies.

Of the Scottish Parliament's 56 additional member MSPs, 7 are elected for the South of Scotland.

In 2016, the SNP topped the vote and won three regional list MSPs, while the Conservatives had 2, and Labour 1.