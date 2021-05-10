Firefighter awarded Queen’s Gallantry Medal after River Eden rescue

A Cumbrian firefighter has been awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal after saving the life of a boy in the River Eden.

Crew Manager Stephen Wharton received the award which is given for exemplary acts of bravery.

Appleby fire crew were alerted to reports of a 13-year-old boy in difficulty while swimming on the afternoon of 26 February 2019.

Appleby Crew Credit: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service

Stephen Wharton and Firefighter John Bell went into the river, supported by Firefighters, David Anderton, Michael Dowding, Bradley Hall, James Wood and Crew Manager Neil Aitken from the riverbank.

After a short search they located the boy, named Kacper, who it is estimated had been under water for between 20 and 30 minutes.

Mr Wharton risked his own life by taking off his protective flotation equipment and diving under water to bring the casualty to the surface.

Kacper and his family visited Air Ambulance staff after the incident Credit: GNAAS

Firefighters and paramedics resuscitated the boy and he was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in Newcastle where he spent several weeks in intensive care and made a strong recovery.

Chief Fire Officer John Beard said the crew acted under extremely challenging circumstances.

There is no doubt that the quick thinking, courage and professionalism of all those involved in this rescue helped save the life of a young man that afternoon, including the paramedics, doctors and the Great North Air Ambulance.

This was a first-class rescue and the way in which Crew Manager Stephen Wharton and the combined efforts of the Appleby crew dealt with a very high-pressured situation was exemplary. It was an act of bravery which is thoroughly deserving of this medal. Chief Fire Officer John Beard

After the incident, the Chief Fire Officer’s Certificate of Commendation was presented to the crew at Appleby Fire Station, with Kacper and his family attending the presentation.