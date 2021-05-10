Tonight's programme comes from Coldstream. Peter MacMahon is on the banks of the Tweed to consider what the election results mean for the South of Scotland. What impact could they have on the relationship between Scotland and the rest of the UK, and does the SNP's historic victory inevitably put Holyrood on a constitutional collision course with Westminster?

Peter speaks to two local MSPs returning to the Scottish Parliament - the Conservative's Rachel Hamilton and the SNP's Christine Grahame. And we have analysis from Ciaran Martin, a former senior civil servant at the Cabinet Office who was the Constitution Director negotiating the basis of the 2014 referendum with the Scottish Government.

