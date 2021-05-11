Lee McKnight killed and dumped in city river after ‘torture’ beating, jury told

A Carlisle man allegedly murdered was dumped into a city river after being lured to a city house and subjected to a savage “torture” beating over an unpaid drug debt, a jury has heard.

Lee McKnight is said to been the victim of a trap which was set to coax him to an address at Charles Street, off London Road, during the early hours of 24th July last year.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Mr McKnight was a “marked man” at the time and in arrears to fellow drug peddler Jamie Davison, who himself was being chased for money by “serious dealers from out of town”.

Davison, along with two other young men, allegedly meted out a brutal beating which began as soon as 26-year-old Mr McKnight walked through the front door, and rendered him unconscious.

Mr McKnight suffered appalling multiple injuries. A pathologist concluded he was still alive he was placed face down in the River Caldew, in Carlisle’s Blackwell area, after being transported across the city in a black pick-up truck.

A livestock farmer made the gruesome discovery of Mr McKnight’s body — barefooted and partially wrapped in a curtain — in the water after hearing suspicious noises and seeing a pick-up vehicle just before 5am.

“It will be for you to judge,” prosecutor Tim Cray QC, opening the case, told a jury, “but we suggest the injuries, not mincing words, make him look like he was a victim of torture.”

He suffered 36 lacerations to his head alone and suffering other injuries. Many head injuries, the pathologist had found, were consistent with him being beaten with the tough diamanté head of a riding whip.

Mr Cray revealed such a whip was “left behind” in a field near the river bank.

The body was discovered in the River Caldew. Credit: ITV Border

Six people are on trial. It is alleged Davison, aged 26, of Beverley Rise, acted as a plan “organiser”, attacking Mr McKnight with the “extra muscle” of Arron Graham, also 26, of Blackwell Road, and 18-year-old Jamie Lee Roberts, of Grey Street, all Carlisle.

Coral Edgar, 26, is said to have lured Mr McKnight to a Charles Street address provided by her 47-year-old mother, Carol, whose black Nissan Navara was used to transport him to the river.

Roberts’ father, Paul, aged 51, also of Grey Street, is alleged to have “provided back up” and “helped the attackers”, bringing changes of clothes and “helping with advice...in the last stages of this plan”.

“The chain of events that led to Lee’s death was caused by the joint and concerted efforts of these six defendants,” alleged Mr Cray. “Put simply, we say that what the defendants did shows that they cared not one jot for Lee’s life. The evidence will prove that they all shared the intent to do Lee really serious harm and therefore they are guilty of his murder.”

Mr Cray advised jurors to reach true verdicts according to all the evidence, including that provided by the defendants; to put strong emotions aside; and to approach the issues “calmly and with open minds”.

The trial, which could last around eight weeks, continues.