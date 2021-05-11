Pregnant woman from Cumbria calls for Covid vaccine system improvement

play-icon Created with Sketch.

WATCH: Ryan Dollard's report

There are growing calls for it to be made easier for pregnant women to have access to suitable Covid vaccines. Current government guidelines say expectant mothers can receive the Pfizer or Moderna jabs but not AstraZeneca.

Ruth Allan, who is pregnant and from Cumbria, received her Covid jab today (11 May).

Ruth says she spent two stressful weeks "passed from pillar to post" to receive her immunisation and says the system needs improving.

As a 40-year-old pregnant women, Ruth Allan has been eligible for a vaccination since the end of April. Credit: ITV Border

Unable to specify her need for an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab online, she says it was a stressful and confusing process to get an immunisation and that pregnant women are not being well served.

I think there's two failures, the process of the information that say it's safe to build confidence and this difficulty to be able to use a simple online booking system to say I am pregnant, I want to be vaccinated. At the weekend there was an announcement that said the system is going to change, but the fact that it wasn't ready to work at the point they changed the advice I think is a let down. Ruth Allan

The NHS says the booking service will be amended in the coming days to allow pregnant women to book more specific vaccinations.

Local services should have arrangements in place to invite pregnant women to be vaccinated in a timely way, in line with the latest eligible cohorts. NHS Digital will be amending the National Booking Service in the coming days to allow pregnant women to book into specific vaccine appointments in line with JCVI guidance NHS statement

Whether or not pregnant women choose to take up a vaccine appointment, Ruth believes it is important that it is a decision that is theirs to make and that jabs are easy to access for those that want them.