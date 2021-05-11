Representing Border 11h May 2021

On tonight's programme - friends and family will be allowed to hug again from Monday as the First Minister announces social distancing rules are to be relaxed and more COVID restrictions are to ease next week. Also on the programme - what will the Queen's Speech mean for Scotland? The Prime Minister's plans for levelling up across the UK and strengthening economic ties across the Union. We'll hear from the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. And turning manifesto promises into policy - Peter MacMahon speaks to Professor James Mitchell about the big challenges facing Nicola Sturgeon as she forms her new government.

