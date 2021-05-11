Watch: Borders Railway
Her Majesty the Queen performed the official opening ceremony of the Borders Railway on 9 September 2015. In just over two years more than 30 miles of track was laid, bridges were built or repaired and structures sprang back into life.
Here you can watch the first of a two part-programme, looking at the first five years of the Borders Railway, assessing its performance and re-living the construction work.
"It's become a part of Borders life': Five years since first passengers travelled on Borders Railway