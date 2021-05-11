Woman from Borders says gardening group has helped after losing parents to Covid

A woman from the Borders says being part of her community garden has helped her cope with anxiety and depression after losing both her parents to Covid-19.

The group Abundant Borders have four gardens across the region where volunteers can learn how to grow their own vegetables.

Anne Casey says it is a great way for people to be social. Credit: ITV Border

Well for us it's about getting people to come along, getting them socialised and I think just confidence too, giving people the confidence to try things to actually have a little bit of self belief, believe that they can actually grow vegetables and also delight, there's so much delight in gardening. Anne Casey, Chief Officer, Abundant Borders

Gail Patterson is a volunteer who has struggled with depression and anxiety. After losing both her parents this year, she has found getting close to nature a great comfort.

Gail says gardening helps improve her mental health. Credit: ITV Border

When I have a really bad episode I end up feeling really empty in here, there's no joy, I lose complete interet in anybody or anything you lose interest in life you think what's the point? We need something that gives us purpose, that makes us feel worthy, loved, wanted and needed. I've always had a love of gardens and it's just great to be out in the outdoors. Gail Patterson, volunteer

In March the project received over £100,000 in national lottery funding. They say the cash will help them grow after a tough year. The group want to expand the project, creating a training space to hold classes.