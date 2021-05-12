Carlisle Debenhams to close its doors for final time

The Debenhams store in Carlisle is to close its doors for the final time today (12 May).

In December the company announced it was to start winding down its operations after nearly 250-years of trading. The closure of all its stores was confirmed after Boohoo agreed to only buy its website and brand in a £55 million rescue deal.

The business has three stores in Cumbria and the south of Scotland, the shops in Workington and Dumfries have already closed.

52 of its remaining 101 stores closed on Saturday 8 May.

The remaining 49 stores will shut for good today (12 May) and 15 May following its liquidation.

The business has encouraged shoppers to take advantage of remaining heavy discounts.

It will offer up to 80% off all fashion and home and up to 70% off beauty and fragrance products.

A Debenhams spokesman said: "We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

With up to 80% off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey. We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.