Children's Commissioner for England visits Carlisle as part of student survey

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: Jennifer Cordingley's report

The Children's Commissioner for England has visited St Cuthbert's primary school in Carlisle as part of a regional survey called 'The Big Ask'.

Dame Rachel de Souza is touring the country, speaking to children about their experiences of the pandemic to hear what they want and need going forward. The information will be fed back to the Government.

Along with footballer Marcus Rashford, Dame Rachael De Souza launched the project four weeks ago. It has had more than 320,000 responses already and aims to give children and young people a voice.

320,000 The number of responses The Big Ask survey has received so far

Following the sacrifices that students have had to make this year, including missing school and missing out on seeing friends due to Covid, the Children's Commissioner wants this survey to gather as much information as possible on behalf of young people, who she says have been overlooked.

The survey aims to target children from all backgrounds with both face to face interviews and online questionnaires.

It will be open until the end of May and the results will be used in the Childhood Commission, a ten-year blue print to help children recover from the pandemic.