Dumfries and Galloway hospitals facing 'real pressure' despite Covid decrease

NHS Dumfries and Galloway is warning its hospitals are facing "real pressure" despite a decline in Covid cases.

The health board says that as people emerge from lockdown a "significant volume" of health concerns are now coming to light.

Medical bosses say the increase in demand is likely to be experienced for some time to come and says people should contact them with health concerns are asking for "continued patience" on non-urgent matters.

Acute hospitals, in particular, are under real pressure and are seeing an increase in referrals and admissions. Carole Morton is General Manager for Acute and Diagnostics, she says:

“Although you might think that the drop in COVID cases would help our position, the moves out of lockdown have been accompanied by a really notable increase in referrals and admissions to hospital.

“There are likely a number of reasons for this, beyond just what you might see when people are out and about, being more active. People who maybe haven’t left their homes very much over the last year are now starting to emerge. Immunity against the likes of things like tummy bugs can therefore be lowered, and we’re starting to see a few cases of those.

“It’s also that people, especially older people, may have become physically deconditioned through lack of activity, and this can obviously result in issues.

“Another significant concern is that people are only now coming forward with issues which they’ve been sitting on for some time, perhaps cautious due to COVID or not wanting to impose on the system.

“Aside from the fact that we’d always want people to come forward with concerns at the earliest opportunity, a consequence of this is that we’re now seeing quite a high volume of people now needing help at the same time.

“When you couple this with the fact that we’ve got numbers of people still awaiting non-urgent treatment which has been impacted and delayed by the need to manage COVID risks, we’ve got a system where our hospitals are facing significant pressure.

“It’s also worth noting that this isn’t an increase in demand that’s likely to pass very quickly. This could be the situation that we’re in over several weeks, as we continue to be presented with referrals and admissions of patients who really need our help.”