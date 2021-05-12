Man dies after falling from bike in Maryport

A 56-year-old man has died after falling from his bike in Maryport following a serious collision.

The cyclist, who has been named as Duncan Jackson, was found in the road at around 8.45pm on Thursday 6 May on Victory Crescent.

He was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary where he was pronounced dead on 8 May.

Officers are continuing their investigation and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Cumbria Police or Crimestoppers.