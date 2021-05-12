Man in critical condition after crash near Kemplay Bank roundabout on A66

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a crash involving two cars near Kemplay Bank roundabout, Penrith, on the A66.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Monday 10 May and involved a silver Ford C-Max and a white Scania HGV carrying a log cabin.

The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old man from Wigan, was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle. He sustained serious internal injuries. His condition is described as critical but stable.

The driver of the Scania was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Cumbria Police or Crimestoppers.