Maryport campaigners urge people to talk about their mental health

A group of young campaigners from Maryport in West Cumbria are urging people to speak to friends and family if they are struggling with their mental health.

The We Will group, who are all aged between 17 and 20, have produced a series of videos encouraging people to have the "courage to talk" and the "courage to listen" for Mental Health Awareness Week.

We’re all worried about the health and wellbeing of people around us but we’ve found that most of us don’t know how to help. As a group we have created a series of short, reassuring messages that aim to inspire people to have the courage to help others. Throughout May, we would like people to help share these messages, so that together we can inspire communities to reach out. We Will Campaign

The clips show how everyone can make a difference.

From our research we know that there are many reasons why people don’t reach out to those we know are struggling. We don’t want to interfere, we don’t want to get involved, we worry we won’t know what to say if someone does open up. But we also know that people who are struggling don’t want us to fix their problems. They just want someone to listen and be there for them. We Will campaign

In addition, every day during Mental Health Awareness Week We Will are re-releasing one of their five acclaimed short films on social media.

The group's campaigning over recent years has captured the attention of over one million people worldwide, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who shared its film BOY on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account after the group were invited to meet them in 2019.