More than half of adults in Dumfries and Galloway have had both Covid vaccines

More than half of all adults in Dumfries and Galloway have now received both Covid vaccinations.

First dose vaccinations are also underway among those aged 40-50, thanks to renewed national availability of vaccine stocks.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Immunisation Co-ordinator Dr Nigel Calvert said: “Fantastic progress has been made in rolling out the second dose vaccination to those people in our communities who are among the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.

“A second dose provides them with the highest and longer lasting degree of protection against the coronavirus.

“However, I know that many people across health and social care are anxious to see all adults receiving a vaccine as quickly as possible.

“This will not only help protect them and our wider communities, but is needed to support the continuing moves out of lockdown.

“As ever, our ability to progress is linked to the national availability of vaccine supplies.

“Because of work that’s been undertaken to vaccinate people who are clinically at risk, who are an unpaid Carer or working in a person-facing role in health and social care, we’ve now actually already vaccinated 16,323 people in our population aged under 50.

“However, I’d ask everyone to take up the opportunity of a vaccination at the time when they are offered, and to be patient as the new national availability of vaccine stocks allows us to hopefully move very quickly down through those in the next age groups.”

As of 11 May, a total of 63,968 second dose vaccinations had been delivered.

50.7% of all people in Dumfries and Galloway over the age of 16 have received two vaccines

And there had been a total of 89,671 first dose vaccinations.

70.7% of the adult population in Dumfries and Galloway have had their first vaccine dose

Meanwhile people in Cumbria and the Borders aged 40 and over are being urged to make an appointment to have their jabs.