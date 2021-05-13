A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Dumfries.

An attempted murder investigation is underway after the incident, which happened on the Whitesands at around 8:15pm on Wednesday 12 May.

A 45-year-old woman was taken to the Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries. Police say she remains in a critical condition.

A second woman, 28, was also hit, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could help with enquires is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.