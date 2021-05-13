Cumbria's director of public health is warning people in the county not to get complacent over the coronavirus.

Colin Cox says although the figures are low, the virus has not gone away and people have to be on their guard against the emergence of the so-called Indian variant.

The warning comes as areas in the North West see increasing numbers of outbreaks involving the new variant of coronavirus virus and ‘surge testing’ implemented in affected communities. No cases have been detected in Cumbria so far.

Mr Cox said: “Covid infections in Cumbria remain very low, which is fantastic. But there is cause for some concern given what we are now seeing in other parts of the region with the spread of the new ‘Indian variant’.

"There are still a lot of unknowns about the ‘Indian variant’ in terms of how it spreads and how effective our vaccines are, so it really is important that we don’t let it get a foothold in the county.”

“I’m asking people to enjoy the new things we can do from Monday, but take simple and sensible precautions to keep yourself, and the people you meet, safe.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that a a growing number of cases in the UK of a new variant, first detected in India, could be the "biggest risk" to lockdown easing.

Scientists believe this variant can spread more quickly and is thought to be at least as transmissible as the variant detected in Kent last year, known as B117, which is the dominant strain in the UK.

On Monday, restrictions on indoor meetings and hospitality will be relaxed further.

The advice from Cumbria’s Public Health team is to meet outside as much as you can, take the vaccine when offered, minimise who you are in contact with and continue to wash your hands and social distance.

The team also ask people with symptoms of coronavirus - however mild - to get tested, and to self-isolate if results are positive.