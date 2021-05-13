People in Upper Nithsdale in Dumfries and Galloway are being asked to get tested for Covid-19 if they have any symptoms of concern.

The local health board says that a number of cases continue to occur in the Sanquhar and Kelloholm area are a cause for concern.

Valerie White, the Director of Public Health at Dumfries and Galloway said: “We continue to encourage anyone experiencing a mild illness, such as diarrhoea, runny nose or sore throat, to be tested. Testing is also there for those people without any symptoms."

People are also being reminded to follow the national guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Valerie White added: "We’d also encourage everyone to exercise caution and good judgement as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, to continue to follow FACTS guidance and to immediately self-isolate and arrange to be tested if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19."

A mobile testing unit will now be regularly stationed at Mill Hill Centre in Corserig Crescent, Kelloholm, DG4 6EL.

Tests can be booked by visiting this website or by phoning 0800 028 2816.