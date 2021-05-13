Footage by Network Rail

An impressive time-lapse showing diggers demolishing a bridge in west Cumbria before using a crane to install its replacement has been released.

Across three days, engineers worked to remove and replace the old stone Siddick railway bridge, at the Port of Workington.

Weight restrictions have limited the flow of traffic to just one-way in recent years due to the state of the old bridge. Around 500,000 tonnes of cargo is transported in and out of the port each year.

It is hoped the work, which is part of a multimillion pound Great North Rail Project investment, will make the bridge fit for the future.

Demolition of Siddick Bridge, Port of Workington. Credit: Network Rail

The next phase will see the new concrete crossing completed and surfaced ready for thousands of cars and lorries.

Roisin Nelson, sponsor for Network Rail, said: “This is an exciting milestone for the project and means that rail passengers, freight operators and port users in Workington are one step closer to having a better and more reliable railway bridge.

“The Great North Rail Project investment will not only secure the future of the railway but will also hugely benefit the Port of Workington and its businesses and customers.”

The next phase will see the new concrete bridge completed for the thousands of vehicles needing access to the port. Credit: Network Rail

Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The replacement road and footbridge will be a huge improvement and is a vital part of the redevelopment of the port, helping to get people and goods where they need to be, as well as boosting transport and connectivity links.

A temporary level crossing over the railway has been installed in the meantime for access to the Port of Workington.

The major project began at the end of 2020 and is due to be complete this summer.