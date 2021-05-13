Queen of the South has announced Willie Gibson as their first signing for next season.

The 36-year-old has put pen to paper for a new year-long contract extension with the Doonhamers.

Reacting to the news, Gibson said: "I am really happy to commit my future to the club. I worked hard last year and probably feel the fittest I’ve ever been."

The veteran defender said: "When I signed many probably saw me as a squad player but I went on to play every game and I am pleased with the season I had.

"It is good to get the deal done as I can spend a bit of time with the family before getting back into training to get ready for another crack at the Championship and to build on what we achieved this year.”

Manager of the Dumfries club, Allan Johnston said: "Wullie’s performances and level of training last year were incredible and he proved that no matter what age you are if you work hard you can be successful."

"He is an asset both on and off the park and his experience will be invaluable to the younger players so I’m delighted to have got him signed up early."

The journeyman has been an asset to the club, picking up the title of 'Player of the Year.'

Gibson will also return to his role as Reserve Team Manager to help develop the younger players from the Queen of the South's youth academy.

Willie Gibson said: "I am also delighted to have the opportunity to continue taking the reserve side and I will now start recruiting players for that too."