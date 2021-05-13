On tonight's programme - Holyrood is back in business. MSPs meet for the first time since the election to pick a new Presiding Officer. And for the first time a Green will be in charge as the Lothian MSP Alison Johnsontone is elected unopposed. Meanwhile with a third of members new to the chamber the sixth Scottish Parliament is starting to look a bit more like the country as a whole - we hear how Holyrood's diversity is giving hope to one local anti-racist campaigner. Also on the programme - what future for Labour? Is the party that once dominated Scottish politics now in terminal decline? Peter MacMahon speaks to the South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth. And this week's commentary comes from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson of The Scottish Daily Mail.