Video report by Representing Border's Matty Sutton.

The new Scottish Parliament will be the most diverse it has ever been, with more women and ethnic minority MSPs than ever before.

Since it opened in 1999, gender balance has been an ambition of the Scottish Parliament and this term its come closest to achieving that, with 45% of MSPs now women.

Kaukab Stewart and Pam Gosal are the first women of colour to be elected to Holyrood. They are among six minority ethnic MSPs in the new Parliament. And Holyrood has its first permanent wheelchair user, Pam Duncan Glancy.

Credit: Holyrood

Vaishnavi Ramu is a Borders student and anti-racism campaigner, who says this is a symbolic step. She told ITV Border: "Honestly, about time. That was my first reaction.

"I thought ‘wow this is such a great achievement’ but I did think it was a long time coming for Scotland.

“It’s a huge thing, I think if you’ve grown up seeing people around you like you your whole life its very easy to take that for granted but I was born in Livingston, I was raised in the Borders, and I was very much often the only person of colour in my class and sometimes in my year.

"I think seeing someone else there that looks like you, it makes you feel a little bit better and makes you feel seen. You don’t feel like you’re the odd one out that you shouldn’t be there, you really feel like you belong.”

Vaishnavi Ramu, Borders student and anti-racism campaigner. Credit: ITV News

In the South Scotland region, eight men and eight women have been elected. Vaishnavi says the lack of ethnic diversity amongst our regions MSPs though is disappointing.

She said: "I know there there is a smaller ethnic minority population here but I don’t think it’s entirely impossible that one day we will have an ethnic minority MSP from this area as well.

"I think with time we will get there and hopefully people in this area ethnic minority community in this area will also feel seen as well.”

The face of the Scottish Parliament then is changing, but the process of making it look and sound more like the whole of Scotland continues.