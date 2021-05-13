45-year-old Nicola Kirk has died after being struck by a car in Whitesands, Dumfries, on Wednesday 12 May.

The incident happened around 8.15pm. Ms Kirk was taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary where she later died.

A 26-year-old woman was also struck by the car but did not sustain any serious injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Friday 14 May.

Detective Inspector Dean Little said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this extremely difficult time. We have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court. We continue to appeal to anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation and would ask them to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3169 of 12 May."