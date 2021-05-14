A Cumbrian headteacher has been shortlisted as 'Headteacher of the Year' in the Tes School Awards 2021.

Jacky Kennedy from St Joseph's Catholic High School, in Workington, has been nominated for national recognition for her hard work and success as headteacher.

The Tes Awards is an annual education ceremony that celebrates staff and schools achievements.

The criteria for the 'Headteacher of the Year' category includes someone who has inspirational leadership, manages great academic achievements for their school, and has an engagement with the community.

St Joseph's Catholic High School has also been shortlisted for the 'Best use of Technology' during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Jon Severs, the chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards said: “There has never been a more necessary time to celebrate the tireless efforts of those who work in schools.

"The past 12 months has put the profession on the front line of the pandemic, fighting for the pupils in their care and ensuring that children are learning despite the restrictions imposed on schools."

The results will be announced at Tes' online event on Friday 25 June at 8pm.