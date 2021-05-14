Lockdown: What can you do in England and Scotland from Monday?

We're just days away from lockdown restrictions easing in both Scotland and England, however experts are closely watching the Indian variant.

If all goes to plan, among the changes on Monday, the reopening of indoor hospitality. On both sides of the border rules are differing.

Here's a summary of the easing of restrictions across the ITV Border region:

In Scotland:

People will be able to meet their friends and family in each other's homes and hug their loved ones.

Pubs and restaurants will also be allowed to sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm from Monday.

Most of Scotland, including Dumfries & Galloway and the Borders, will move to Level 2 Covid-19 rules.

Moray and Glasgow will remain in stricter Level 3 rules following a surge in cases and an increase in hospital admissions, and some islands will move to Level 1 due to low case numbers.

In level two areas, six people from three households will be able to meet in homes and can also stay overnight. Outdoors, people can meet in groups of eight from eight households.

Director of Public Health Valerie White welcomes the news of Dumfries and Galloway moving to level two on Monday.

Venues can open and sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm or outdoors until 10pm.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, comedy clubs and casinos can also open on Monday.

Colleges and universities will be able to resume some in-person teaching and outdoor adult contact sport can also resume.

Up to 100 people can attend an indoor event, up to 250 people for outdoor events with unrestricted standing and up to 500 people for outdoor events with seating.

However, event organisers can apply to hold bigger events. Up to 50 people can attend weddings and funerals

The FM also confirmed Scotland will join with the rest of the UK in implementing a ‘traffic light system’ for international travel from next week.

In England

Like Scotland, people in Cumbria will have the choice to hug family members and friends once more. Social distancing rules will, however, remain in place in adult social care, medical, retail, hospitality and business settings.

You can eat in pubs and restaurants in groups of six and groups of up to 30 can meet outdoors.

Six people or two households of any size can meet inside and people can stay overnight with those not in their household or bubble.

Indoor exercise classes can once again go ahead in England from Monday. Credit: PA

Indoor group exercise and classes can start up again and university students will also return to the classroom for the first time in months.

You can also travel abroad for holidays or stay at B&Bs or hotels anywhere in England.

Cinemas, soft play areas and museums will also be permitted to reopen, and indoor performances and sporting events will resume with a cap of 1,000 people.

Up to 30 people for weddings, but no limit on funerals.