A man has been arrested in Carlisle on suspicion of a number of offences including rape and kidnapping.

Police were contacted at 10:46am on Thursday morning after reports of an assault at a property on Hartington Place.

A 31-year-old man from the local area was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnap, false imprisonment and wounding with intent. Police say he is currently in their custody.

There is currently a police presence in the area while detectives carry out their investigations.

More to follow.