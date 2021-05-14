Man charged with murder following death of woman in Dumfries

Specialist officers assessing the scene, looking at potential evidence on the ground. Credit: ITV News

A man has appeared in court on a murder charge following the death of a woman in Dumfries.The 35-year-old is also accused of attempted murder and driving under the influence.Nicola Kirk, 45, died at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary after being hit by a car on Whitesands on Wednesday evening.

In the incident that happened at around 8:15pm. A 26-year-old woman was also hit but was not seriously injured.

No plea or declaration to the charges was made. He was remanded in custody.

Nicole Kirk died in hospital after she was struck by a car in Dumfries. Credit: Family photo

Detective Inspector Dean Little said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"We have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court."We continue to appeal to anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation and would ask them to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3169 of 12 May."