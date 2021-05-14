Man charged with murder following death of woman in Dumfries
A man has appeared in court on a murder charge following the death of a woman in Dumfries.The 35-year-old is also accused of attempted murder and driving under the influence.Nicola Kirk, 45, died at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary after being hit by a car on Whitesands on Wednesday evening.
In the incident that happened at around 8:15pm. A 26-year-old woman was also hit but was not seriously injured.
No plea or declaration to the charges was made. He was remanded in custody.
Detective Inspector Dean Little said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"We have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court."We continue to appeal to anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation and would ask them to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3169 of 12 May."