Visitors are being welcomed back to National Trust houses in Cumbria from May 17, as Covid restrictions ease.

For some of the houses, it will be the first time they’ve welcomed visitors through the doors since the beginning of the first national lockdown in March 2020.

Hilary McGrady, Director-General of the National Trust said: “This is a big moment that we have all looked forward to for months as we welcome people back safely, to spend time together at their favourite properties."

The Three Big Heads Exhibition at Allan Bank, in Grasmere. Credit: National Trust

She contined: “Hundreds of our parks, gardens and countryside locations have already reopened, but we know how much our members and supporters have been looking forward to returning to see our houses and collections again."

The properties have been prepped to reopen safely with social distancing in place, with some smaller rooms or properties which can’t accommodate social distancing to reopen once Covid restrictions have been fully lifted.

People are reminded that wearing a face mask is mandatory when visiting.

Wordsworth House and Garden, in Cockermouth. Credit: National Trust

Exhibitions and events originally planned for 2020 have been rescheduled to continue for 2021 - like the exhibition to mark the 250th anniversary of poet and conservationist William Wordsworth, which was only open for a few weeks before last years lockdown.

Hilary McGrady said: "All the support we have received has made the difference to the National Trust being able to continue its work and ensure that our places remain here for everyone to enjoy.”

List of historic houses opening in Cumbria on Monday 17