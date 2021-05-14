Vicar and primary teacher signs up for long-distance challenge in Windermere

A vicar and primary teacher has signed up for a long-distance challenge in Windermere.Michelle Woodcock is taking part in the momentous Brathay 10in10 despite only having run one marathon in her life.

The school and children have been backing the RE and Music teacher throughout her journey.

Michelle's running a marathon every day for 10 days raising money for the Brathay Trust, which work to improve the life chances of vulnerable children and young people in the UK.

The 46-year-old said: "If I hadn't had this challenge and rediscovered my love of running you know I'd be in a very different place right now."

Michelle was supposed to partake in the event last year, but the pandemic rearranged it to October, but then she had broken her foot.

She spoke about the various stages of her training as being "fairly brutal." When the signs went up at Newby Bridge in October, she went every day to cheer on her teammates. Michelle said: "I was loving cheering them on and being there for them."

This will be the third time that she has trained for the challenge.

The children at her school are also running to show their support - each lap they run is awarded with a stamp. They have already reached 100 miles out of a 262 mile target.