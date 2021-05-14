Plans to turn an area of Bitts Park in Carlisle into a business hub with six container units have been criticised by some residents.

Work has already begun on the £150,000 project, which the city council says will create jobs and boost economic recovery.

The containers will host 13 businesses. Credit: Black Box Architects

Carlisle's temporary 'Culture and Creative village', made from upcycled shipping containers, will be located near the park keeper's lodge. It could house up to 13 independent businesses.

Opponents believe it is an inappropriate use of tax payers money in one of the city's most important green spaces.

Elsie Martlew says the plans will "do nothing to stimulate local recovery" from the pandemic, and believes the money would be better spent in other areas of the city.

Work is already underway at Bitts Park. Credit: ITV News

Similar projects have proven popular in larger cities like Newcastle, which opened STACK in the centre. Since opening its doors in 2018, they have welcomed more than two million people.

A Carlisle City Council spokesperson said: "The money comes from accelerated funding in relation to Carlisle's overall Towns Fund application.The project is part of our overall plans to support the local economy post-Covid.

"These plans include short, medium and long term initiatives funded through the various government schemes.

"Planning approval was granted last month and contractors are now on site preparing for the arrival of the units."