Trapped Raven rescued from entangled viaduct nest

A fledgling Raven has been rescued after it became entangled in bailing twine in its nest underneath the Smardale Gill Viaduct.

The Kirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team was called to untangle the bird yesterday evening [14th May].

The Raven seemed uninjured after the rescue. Credit: Kirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team

Posting on Facebook one of the rescue team wrote: "After ensuring all the necessary permissions had been sought, a team member was lowered down to free the bird.

"The location was quite difficult to reach as it was under the main viaduct bed, so some careful maneuvering and ropework was required to gain safe access.

"The Raven seemed uninjured but a little weak after its ordeal.

"Hopefully, it will now be able to leave the nest and enjoy the beautiful Smardale Nature Reserve."