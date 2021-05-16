Final preparations ahead of lockdown easing

Final preparations are underway for the easing of lockdown restrictions on both sides of the border.

Along with the expansion of hospitality services, the change will see an end to the requirement for social distancing between close friends and family and allow households to mix indoors.

Director of the Cairndale Hotel in Dumfries, Matthew Wallace said: "It will mean so much more, the outside area that we are currently operating is a fraction of what we would normally do.

"We've had support locally, but we're looking forward to welcoming people from further afield now we can open indoors."

WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES FOR SOUTHERN SCOTLAND?

In the next phase of easing restrictions, southern Scotland will enter Level 2 of the Scottish Government's tier system.

You’re able to choose whether or not to keep a physical distance from family and friends you don't live with. It means if you want to hug each other, you can.

We’re still being asked to remain cautious as some people are more vulnerable to Covid than others, even if they’ve had the vaccine.

Up to 8 people from 8 households will be able to meet outdoors.

6 people or 3 households can meet indoors.

Pubs, bars and restaurants can also welcome customers inside. As can cinemas, bingo halls and other similar entertainment venues.

Indoor events with a maximum capacity of 100 can reopen, 250 outdoors with 500 for events with seating.

Outdoor contact sports can resume and indoor group exercise classes

The travel ban also eases with overseas holidays allowed to "green list" countries

WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES FOR CUMBRIA?

Unlike in Scotland, the UK Government has decided England will not return to the tier system.

You’re able to choose whether or not to keep a physical distance from family and friends you don't live with. It means if you want to hug each other, you can.

We’re still being asked to remain cautious as some people are more vulnerable to Covid than others, even if they’ve had the vaccine.

Up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors.

Six people from two households can meet indoors.

Pubs, bars and restaurants can reopen indoors with the service of alcohol.

Cinemas, museums and hotels will reopen.

The limit on the number of people who can attend funerals will be lifted.

Up to 30 people can attend weddings.

Indoor events can restart with up to 1000 people in attendance.

The travel ban also eases with overseas holidays allowed to "green list" countries

The new rules come into force from Monday 17th May 2021.