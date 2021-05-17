Flights 'in time for summer', says new Carlisle airport owner

The new owner of Carlisle Lake District Airport says he hopes to resume passenger flights this summer.

The Isle of Man-based company, Ettyl Limited, announced on in April that it has signed agreements for the acquisition of Stobart Air and the airport from the aviation and energy infrastructure group Esken Limited.

Jason Scales, CEO of Ettyl, told ITV Border that he has plans for the airport's empty offices to be a hub for businesses based there.

He is also talking to airlines to bring more flights to more destinations from Carlisle and is prepared to invest £19million in improving the Airport and Stobart Airlines.

Credit: ITV News

Mr Scales said: "We're already in discussions with various airlines with regards to offering new routes. In particular, I'm very keen to see Carlisle Airport have routes in time for the upcoming summer season. That's a strong desire from Ettyl.

"We hope that having already assessed with local authorities what the visitors capacity looks like, with an already strong staycation market that, particular in the middle region of visitor accommodation, there is still plenty of capacity.

"We thing that the establishment of scheduled routes particularly from the south of England, Northern Ireland, will help drive more visitor traffic to Carlisle, Lake District and Border regions for this summer."