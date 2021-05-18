Calls for inquiry after teacher found guilty of assaulting children

Video report by Jennifer Cordingley

Parents of children abused by a teacher are joining calls for an independent inquiry into how Scottish Borders Council handled the case, saying their complaints were 'swept under the carpet'.

Former teacher Linda McCall, 60, from Earlston, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court and was found guilty of physically assaulting five children aged between five and seven over a 14-month period. She was also found guilty of one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Her victims included children with special educational needs.

A previous trial involving the teacher took place last July but the sheriff ruled there was no case to answer.

Borders MSP Christine Grahame has called for an inquiry into Scottish Borders Council's handling of the case.

She said: " I'm angry, I'm angry it took a prosecution and a court case to expose what happened to those children and what the teacher had done to them. I'm angry that the council sat back and let this fester instead of intervening at the very beginning."

Parents of children abused by McCall say they welcome calls for an inquiry. They say the council "swept their complaints under the carpet" and told parents the teacher had not harmed a hair on their children's heads.

One parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I'm over the moon with the outcome but it is bittersweet as we have been dragged through this heartache for three and a half years, trying to get justice for our children.

"We feel completely let down by Scottish Borders Council who have tried to sweep our concerns under the carpet.

"I will feel justice will have been done if the council admits they have done wrong. I still feel like we're only halfway there.'

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: "The safety and wellbeing of young people in our schools is paramount.

"Any concerns are treated very seriously and there are robust policies and procedures in place to ensure matters are properly addressed.

"We cannot comment on individual employee-related matters."

McCall is due to be sentenced in July.