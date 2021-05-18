The disappearance of two male hen harriers from a nature reserve in Cumbria is being treated as suspicious.

Police say the birds were servicing nests at an RSPB reserve at Geltsdale, near Brampton, and as a result both nests have now failed.

Hen Harriers are protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and are one of the UK’s most persecuted bird of prey.

Cumbria Police are appealing for information following their disappearance. Wildlife, Rural and Environmental Crime Co-ordinator PC Samantha O’Key said: ““The two male birds were servicing nests, and as a result both nests have now failed.

"In 2020 another male bird went missing in suspicious circumstances. The male was servicing two nests and as a result both nests failed.

"These birds were in good health, in a perfect environment for them to thrive, with plenty of food. It is highly unlikely that the Harriers have died of natural causes."

RSPB warden Steve Garnett describes their disappearance as 'devastating'. He said: “Each season, the joy of seeing these birds return to breed is always tinged with worry over what might happen to them while they’re hunting beyond the safety of our reserve.

“We can make sure they are safe when they are on our land, but of course, they are free to range more widely and we know that not everyone has the best interests of these birds in mind.

"Hen harriers are illegally killed every year, so we are bound to view these disappearances as suspicious."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.