On tonight's programme - the First Minister begins a major reshuffle of her ministerial team after MSPs formally re-elect Nicola Sturgeon to serve another term in Bute House. We have highlights of the First Minister's acceptance speech and opposition party reaction. Also on the programme - warnings of a new exams debacle. We hear from a Borders pupil and her parent on the pressures being put on teenagers to perform in high pressure assessments. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Professor of Education Policy and Edinburgh University, Lindsay Paterson.

