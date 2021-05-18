Former Scotland player and Dumfries and Galloway lad Alex Dunbar has retired from rugby due to an injury.

The 31-year-old scored seven tries in 31 international appearances between 2013 and 2018.

He was Annan rugby club's under-18 player of the year in both 2005 and 2006 and the following season. He moved from Annan RFC to Selkirk RFC in 2008.

Dunbar spent almost a decade with Glasgow Warriors before moving to Brive, a French club, in July 2019.

He has now swapped his rugby boots for wellies to work on his family's farm near Lockerbie.

In an Instagram post, Dunbar said: "Feel extremely grateful to have had such an amazing journey with my rugby career.

"As a teenager growing up on the farm and playing rugby for fun I'd never have imagined what it would lead to.

"I've been honoured to represent my country, play with and learn from legends of the game, travel to places I'd never of had the opportunity to before and most importantly make friendships that will last a life time.

"Unfortunately my career has had to come to an end sooner than hoped due to injury but I'm happy and ready to move onto the next chapter of life with my family. Time to hang up the boots and pull on the wellies."

Scottish Rugby said: "Congratulations on a fantastic career and all the very best for the future, Alex Dunbar. Enjoy your retirement."