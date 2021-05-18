There were no deaths in Cumbria in the week ending 7 May where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

That's compared to one death in the previous week, and is the third time in 2021 that the weekly figure has been zero, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The figures show 129 deaths involving coronavirus were recorded in the same week across the UK, which is up by 1.6% of all deaths.

It comes as the first cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus emerge in the county.

Several cases have been detected and contact tracing is under way. More information about the Indian variant in Cumbria, including the location of the cases, are expected to be released later today.

The director of public health, however, has said the arrival of the new strain is not a cause for panic.

Colin Cox said: “A small number of cases of the Indian variant of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Cumbria today. The current number of confirmed positive cases is fewer than 10. At present there is no change to our advice but we are monitoring the situation closely.”

He is encouraging everyone in the county to meet outside, wash hands, socially distance, take the vaccine, minimise how many people we are in close contact with and for how long, and take a coronavirus test twice a week.