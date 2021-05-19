If you've been watching ITV's prime time drama Innocent this week you've probably spotted some familiar places and scenery.

The four part series which started on Monday and runs over four consecutive nights is set in the Lake District and was filmed at different locations across Cumbria.

Starring former Coronation Street actor, Katherine Kelly, it tells the story of a schoolteacher wrongly convicted of murdering one of her pupils and her hunt for the real killer.

To find out a bit more about how and why our region was chosen as the backdrop for this latest ITV hit, Rachel Bullock spoke to the show's producer Jeremy Gwilt.