On tonight's programme - The fears of South of Scotland farmers as the UK Government plans a free trade deal with Australia. Peter MacMahon speaks to the new Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in her first broadcast interview since her appointment to cabinet. Also tonight MSPs approve Nicola Sturgeon's new Ministerial team. Our commentators, The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from the Scottish Daily Mail, consider the challenges facing reshuffled Ministers.

